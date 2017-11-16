- Advertisement -

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has advised Nigerians and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to collectively defend the country’s democracy.

Jonathan, who gave the advise today while speaking at the grand finale of the PDP governorship campaign in Onitsha, Anambra State, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that will attract development to the state.

He stated that the people of Anambra State must elect the PDP governorship candidate, Osaloka Henry Obaze in Saturday’s governorship election, describing him as the best hand to represent at home and in Abuja.

Speaking at the rally, Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has advised PDP members in Anambra State to defend their votes in order to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government from rigging the November 18 governorship election in favour of their unpopular candidate.

The governor said, “If you don’t defend your votes, you have yourself to blame. They can only rig if you allow them. Don’t allow them.”

He stated that the PDP members should disregard the claim by the APC-led federal government that they will not rig the governorship election, pointing out that rigging the principal scheme of the ruling party.

Wike said, “Stay at the polling units. Monitor your votes. Defend your votes on November 18. Make sure your votes count.”

The governor urged them to emulate the resistance of the people of Rivers State, which stopped the APC-led federal government from rigging the rerun elections in the state.

He said, “OHO (Oseloka Henry Obaze) is the answer. They will bring intimidation. Please use Rivers State as example. They pushed me and I pushed them. Follow the ballot boxes bumper to bumper.”

Wike, who stated that the APC is a sinking political party, noting that they have nothing to offer, berated the APC government for promising to start working in Anambra State in 2018, when they abandoned the state since 2015.