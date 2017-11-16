- Advertisement -

The newly elected chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has said that agenda of new executive of the party in the state is to win all elections and be in the Government House come 2019.

Oyedepo said on Thursday in Ilorin after Speaking after his inauguration alongside 30 other members of the executive council in Ilorin on Thursday, Oyedepo said that the task before them was daunting but not insurmountable.

He therefore called on the executive members, PDP members, leaders and supporters of the party in the state to be prepared to work assiduously for the success of the party in subsequent elections.

Oyedepo, who lamented low level of development in the state, said that the PDP was determined by Kwara to return to power come next election.

The PDP chairman said that members and supporters of the party should come together to forge a common cause to dislodge the APC led government from the Government House.

“People of Kwara are yearning for change; they want us to effect the change of government in the state, we are going to change the government by God’s grace.

“The change can only be possible if all of our work together as a team; let us forget the past and build PDP to become victorious,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Oyedepo said he would set up a Reconciliation Committee that will go round the party leaders and seek their cooperation and support.

“The work before us is so much that we need to enlist the support of everybody, most especially the aggrieved members of the party,” he added.

Oyedepo thanked members of the party for keeping faith with the executive, particularly during the crisis that engulfed the party.

He promised to operate an open door policy and appealed to leaders of the party to deliver their wards during the coming local government election.

Among those elected were Chief (Akogun) Iyiola Oyedepo as Chairman, Mallam Lateef Alakawa as Secretary; Gabriel Olatunji, Treasurer; Chief Sunday Oyebiyi, Mallam Isowo Mustapha and Mr Ashaolu Gabriel as Vice Chairmen for the North, Central and South Districts of the state respectively.

Others were Chief Rex Olawoye; Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yekeen Alajagusi; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mallam Razaq Alade, Legal Adviser, Mustapha Saliu, Financial Secretary; Buhari Olugbon, Toyin Jimoh, Khadijat Ibrahim and Babatunde Jonathan as Ex-Officio members respectively.

There had been intra-party squabbles in the state chapter of the PDP leading to factionalisation of the party. The new election this week was the second in one year but the Oyedepo faction appears to be having upper hand.