The south-west chapter of the Nigeria Youth Coalition (NYC) has asked former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “as soon as possible”.

In a statement on Thursday, Abiodun Emmanuel, coordinator of the group, urged Atiku to seek the support of former Nigerian leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo, former president, in his bid to win the 2019 presidential election.

Emmanuel said Atiku may find it difficult to secure the presidential ticket of the PDP if he did not participate in the forthcoming convention scheduled for December.

He said Atiku possess knowledge of modern economic policies and political economy which is lacking in the current administration.

The group’s coordinator said they were ready to mobilise youths in support of the former vice-president.

“We want the former vice-president to return to the PDP as soon as possible so that he can participate in the December convention,” the statement read.

“He should be part of the PDP rebirth, this will avail him a better chance to compete during the party’s primary, ahead of the 2019

“We are ready to mobilise Nigerian youths in support of Atiku, come 2019 elections. Nigerian youths are confident that only the former vice-president is competent and experienced enough to lead Nigeria to economic prosperity.”