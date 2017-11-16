- Advertisement -

A vibrant renascent organisation by the name Cross River Consensus has decried retrogression and dilapidated infrastructure as well as complete neglect of agriculture that constitutes the mainstay of the nation’s economic development.

The group, at its inaugural meeting of concerned Elder Statesmen, Patriots, professionals, Captains of industry, Religious Leaders, and Student Leaders across the State in Calabar decried the inaccessibility of citizens to governance.

The group alleged that Governor Ben Ayade shut the doors of governance against majority of the people, “Governance in the state is air-tight and potentially stagnated.”

Barr. Richard Ogbeche, the spokesperson for the group, said in any democracy, the people constitute the blood flow in the veins of progressive development. They are regularly consulted in a synergy that leads to achievements through consensus.

He said that what is needed in Cross River State today is a rescue mission to awaken the citizens, to restore their dignity at all sectors. The people lamented the weakening of the public and civil services which are the bastion of administration.

“How did our State get to this dismal situation that her voice cannot be heard in the comity of states in Nigeria? he asked. Different speakers at the meeting condemned the derailment of tourism in the state development agenda.”

The group, however, called on all lover of the state to have a grip of the issues affecting the state and voice their solutions “Cross River State people should rise and brace up for a greater engagement for better deals in governance,” the group stated