- Advertisement -

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has submitted the names of 18 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Bello in a letter read on the floor of the House on Thursday by the Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa said his action was in line with section 192 (2) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Those on the list include Idris Amin, Zakari Bawa, Zakari Abubakar, Ibrahim Panti, Umar Tagagi, Hajiya Ramatu Yardua, Dr Jibrin Mustapha, Mamman Musa, Amina Gu’ar and Ismail Ibrahim.

Others are Ibrahim Balarabe, Danjuma Sallau, Fatima Madugu, Zakari Jikantoro, Nasara Dan Malam, Isah Kanko, Kabiru Musa and George Koce.

- Advertisement -

The House thereafter unanimously resolved to commence the screening of the nominees in the first week of January 2018.

NAN reports that 8 out of the 18 commissioner nominees were returned by the governor who dissolved his cabinet in October.

NAN also reports that Bello had made an impromptu visit to the state assembly prior to today’s plenary, where he held a closed door meeting with the lawmakers.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting, the Speaker Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, said the governor had come to try and resolve pressing issues in the state.