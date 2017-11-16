- Advertisement -

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, PDP Support Group (PSG), on Thursday warned against perverting the result of tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group who gave this warning in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State capital, also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against conducting an inconclusive election, urging the electoral umpire and security agencies to exhibit its neutrality before, during and after the election.

In the statement signed by its coordinator, Mr Bode Obanla, the group vowed to reject the result of the election if the conduct of the election failed to meet the minimum acceptable standard.

The group said “We warned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against conducting an inconclusive and corrupt election in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, November 18, 2017.

“The security forces (Nigeria Police force, Nigeria Army, National Civil Defense Corps and other security outfits invited to participate in the election should conduct themselves in a civil manner during the exercise.”

The group also which inaugurated its executive members in Akure, also appealed to the new administration in the state not to dump the concept of mega school in the state.

The group warned the state government against plunging the state into another abysmal debt saying the state government had concluded arrangements to obtain a loan to build more schools in the state.

The PSG said “the government has concluded plan to borrow N2 billion from Unity Bank as counterpart fund to access N5 billion from the Federal Government of Nigeria in other to build some sub-standard classroom blocks in some primary schools across the state.

The group promised to reposition PDP in the state for the party to take its rightful position in the politics of the state, saying PDP will soon be repositioned to become a party to beat in the state.

Obanla, while speaking during the inauguration of the new executive of PSG, appealed to members of the PDP in the state, to eschew bitterness that trailed the conduct of 2016 gubernatorial election in the spirit of true and genuine forgiveness.

He also stressed the need to discard any form of disparity that emanated from the fusion of LP and PDP in a couple of years ago.

Some of the net inaugurated member of the PSG include: Alo Samuel, Nurudeen Ijawoye, and Yetunde Dada were adopted as the Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Treasurer respectively.

Others include Gbenga Omopariola as the Coordinator of Ondo South Senatorial District while Mr Akintemi Akinbode for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.