- Advertisement -

The Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, has said that the latest zoning formula in the state will save it the huge finances deployed by politicians to run for elections.

Okeke, who spoke with journalists in a media conference, said Anambra remains one of the most politically aware state in the country, adding that it is evident in the large number of persons running for the governorship position in Saturday’s election.

- Advertisement -

He scored the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, high in performance in the last three and a half years, saying that he has worked hard to touch all areas of the state through inclusive governance and deserves to win a second term.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) in the state has described the recent endorsement of Obiano by some members of the party as illegal.

Mr Eddy Okoye, Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, announced this at a news conference in Awka, describing the endorsement as selfish, illegal and a demonstration of anti-party behaviour.