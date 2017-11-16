- Advertisement -

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and a statutory delegate to the December 9 PDP national convention, Vincent Ogbulafor, has openly declared that he would support one of the candidates for the chairmanship slot, Gbenga Daniel.

Mr. Ogbulafor made this declaration at his country home, Olokoro in Umuahia, Abia State Wednesday, when the former governor of Ogun State paid him a courtesy call.

So far, eight candidates have shown interest to run for the office of national chairman.

Six of the eight contestants are from the South-west while two are from the South-south geopolitical zone.

Those from the South-West are Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel, Tunde Adeniran, Taoheed Adedoja and Rashidi Ladoja while the other two from the South-south are Raymond Dokpesi and Uche Secondus.

According to Mr. Ogbulafor, a South-east politician, “Gbenga Daniel is the right person for the position (National Chairman) if PDP is to take over power. I was the National Chairman of the party for three years and I know the demands.

“Daniel, you are a real party man, please keep the flag flying. You know where the mistake of PDP is and you can provide solution.

“I support you on this quest and I am sure you will get it. You have my vote, you have my vote. I will give you my vote”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, South-east Council of Traditional Rulers, Cletus Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinugwu, who also received the candidate described him as a portrait of humility and the most competent individual to lead the party.

The Obi made this remark while praying for Mr. Daniel to succeed in his quest to become the national chairman of the PDP.