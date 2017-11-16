- Advertisement -

Hilda Dokubo has criticised Rotimi Amaechi and Nyesom Wike over their persistent clashes.

The Nollywood actress said the transportation minister and Rivers governor are responsible for the underdevelopment of the state.

She described the recent face-off between their security aides as a “disgrace” for Rivers.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dokubo wrote: “Enough is enough! Rivers state, Nigeria is too big for two ego-tripping men.”

Speaking in a video posted on her page, she said: “November 11, 2017 has been baptised international day of disgrace by Amaechi and Wike.

“These two men are the biggest beneficiaries of the governance system of Rivers state.

“Today they are the reason for her under-development, insecurities, destruction of properties and loss of lives.

“Their security men will now put government weapons against themselves and their media people will feast on it, as though they have just won for themselves a trophy.

“And some people will actually justify this rubbish on the grounds of politics and power, and political divide, you all need to stop.

“It is time for the two of you to drop this hate and display of arrogance and ego tripping, Rivers state needs to move forward and rivers state is bigger than the two of you.

“If you are Rivers man or woman out there supporting this rubbish, shame on you. Rivers state is bigger than the two of them, we need to come to that realisation.”