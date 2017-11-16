- Advertisement -

Former National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Prof. Godswill Nnaji, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the reinstatement of the security aides of Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano.

Nnaji, who was the founding national chairman of IPAC from 2009 to 2011, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He described the reaction of the President as classic and statesmanly, adding that the development strongly reaffirmed Buhari’s elegant and eloquent democratic credentials and a reminder of his “war against indiscipline” toga.

“I want to proudly commend, President Muhammadu Buhari for promptly ordering the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to restore security aides of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, ‘’he said.

According to Nnaji, the reaction of the President has further reassured Nigerians and the international community that he is a great leader of a maturing democracy in Nigeria.

He expressed optimism and prayed that Buhari would continue to lead the nation with divine wisdom, integrity and fairness to all.

He noted that the IGP had earlier withdrawn the security aides of the governor who was campaigning for re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

However, the IGP said his order for the withdrawal of the governor’s aides was not done with any bad intention.

“We do not mean anything bad to Anambra governor on this action. His ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday Nov.18,” Idris said.