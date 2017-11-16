- Advertisement -

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that Ndigbo will use all resources within its reach to resist any attempt to rig Anambra state Governorship election on Saturday.

It however pleaded that the people of Anambra state should be allowed to decide who should become their governor for the next four years.

The apex Igbo organization also charged politicians and Ndigbo to watch their polling booths closely in other to‎ ensure that declared results represent outcome of elections in their units.

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo in a press briefing in Enugu, yesterday, said that “the news of withdrawal of security details from Governor of Anambra state is highly regrettable.”

Nwodo further noted that “all his (Anambra Governor) opponents have security details,” adding that “besides as a sitting Governor, who by constitution is the Chief Security officer of the state, this action is nonsensical and ultra virus.”

He stated that Ohanaeze was satisfied with the resolve of the people of Anambra state and all the political parties in the state to turn out for the election, ‎adding that not to do so would be a disservice to Anambra state and Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze is insistent that the votes of Ndi-Anambra must be respected in saturday’s election,” Nwodo insisted.

He disclosed that the Igbo body applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for observer status and that the organization has recruited lecturers from universities‎ and polytechnics to help the Igbo group observe conduct of the election.

“Any attempt to rig, manipulate, falsify or impose results on Ndi-Anambra in this election will be seriously resisted,” Nwodo threatened.

He however urged the Anambra people to tidy evidences of the election since there were fears of fake results or look-alike result sheets which he categorically asked the people to reject any of such electoral fraud that may take place.

“Ndigbo will resist rigging of Anambra election with every available resources within its armbit,” ‎he stressed.

On the‎ threat by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, against the election, Nwodo said it was not in the interest of Anambra People to boycott the election because it would amount to anarchy.

He stressed that the consequence of such boycott would be President Buhari’s imposition of sole administrator on the state until the president feels the state was ripe for election.

“He can even bring a Governor from any part of the country. So it will be like a military ad‎ministration if they don’t vote.

“What they (IPoB) would have done is to adopt a candidate but if they say they will kill, that’s criminal,” Nwodo said.

He advised Ndi-Anambra ‎to vote for their conscience. “The state is now a model of growth in Nigeria and there is no reason to have interrupted transition,” Nwodo advised.