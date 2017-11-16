- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has condemned the ​earlier ​withdrawal of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano’s security aides, describing the ​reinstatement directive by President Muhammadu Buhari as an afterthought.

The governor, who said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, could not have carried out such illegal act aimed at exposing Obiano to danger without the knowledge of the President, noted that; “For Nigerians to believe that the President was not aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office.”

Buhari yesterday directed the re​storation​ of ​Obiano’s guards aides after the governor personally complained ​made a case to him.

Before departing Awka, Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure that his directive was immediately effected.

Idris had on Tuesday confirmed that he authorized the withdrawal of the Aide Camp (ADC) to Obiano.

He spoke during Election Stakeholders’ Forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka.

​Idris explained that the development was based on the previous experience the police recorded whereby the military caught an ADC to “a governor” escorting a vehicle loaded with arms on Election Day.

“We do not mean anything bad to Anambra governor on this action; his ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday November 18.

“We have equally withdrawn all the policemen attached to political appointees, Local Government Chairmen and others in Anambra till after the election,” he said

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, Fayose through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, in a statement called on governors in the country to rise in condemnation of the IGP’s action saying; “because it happened to an APGA governor today, it can be PDP or even APC governor tomorrow.”

He said; “Governors are not appendages of the President. They are heads of federating units in Nigeria and time has come for this military mentality of this APC government of President Buhari to stop. All governors in this country must jointly demand that the IGP be sanctioned if truly, President Buhari knew nothing about the withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s security aides.”

The governor said it was even more ridiculous that the IGP tried to justify his action, asking; “would the IGP have also stripped President Buhari of his security aides if the election coming up on Saturday is a presidential election in which the president is seeking reelection?”

“To me, President Buhari only ordered the reinstatement of Governor Obiano’s police aides because the Senate condemned it and directed the IGP to restore them. For Nigerians to believe that the President was not aware, he must sanction the IGP for disrespecting his office,” he said.

While calling for the establishment of State police in the country, the governor said; “Withdrawal of Governor Obiano’s police aides has further reinforced the agitation for state police.

“It is only in Nigeria that a governor that is called the Chief Security Officer of the State does not have control over your own security aides and this must be addressed.”