The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has descended on Governor Willie Obiano for sabotaging a rare opportunity for the State to seek redress to varying issues of neglect by instigating the leadership of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers to boycott the President who is currently in Awka for the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign.

A statement by the State Chairman of the Party, Bar. Emeka Ibeh, today in Awka, said it was very unfortunate and regrettable that Governor Obiano has denied Ndi-Anambra a huge opportunity to interact with the President “in our very home, relaxed enough to ask critical questions on issues affecting Ndigbo.”

According to Ibeh, the iternary of the President includes meeting with the State Traditional Rulers led by its Chairman, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Agbogidi, the Obi of Onitsha at Awka.

“It is to our chagrin that the highly respected Royal Father suddenly did a u-turn, insisting that the President should rather meet them at Onitsha,” Ibe said.

“Such a sudden change does not happen in vain. We are aware the Governor has been threatening to withdraw the certificate of any traditional ruler that disobeys his directive on boycott. ”

“Governor Obiano is clutching at any available straw but it is painful he could go this length to frustrate the interest of our people just to serve self and worse, rope in our traditional rulers into this macabre dance.”

“Yes, the President is the leader of the APC and is in Awka for our grand finale but he is the President of the entire country. Such visit is usually exploited by leaders of any state irrespective of party affiliations to discuss and push issues of great interest to the front burner.”

“Why is Anambra different? It is simply because an incompent regime, who has lost the trust of the people wants to remain in power,” Bar. Ibeh therefore said another opporrunity has presented itself for Ndi-Anambra to vote out APGA on Saturday.