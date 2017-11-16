- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy ​Chairman (South) and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Engr. Segun Oni, has explained why he recently rejected a N52 million Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) gift from Governor Ayo Fayose.

Speaking through the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation (SOCO), Dr. Ife Arowosoge, ​Oni said his rejection of Fayose’s gift was done in the interest of suffering workers and retirees who had not received their pay for many months.

Fayose recently gave out brand new SUVs to all former Ekiti State governors but excluded his immediate predecessor and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

​Fayose explained that the gesture was to show appreciation to the ex-governors for their sacrifices and contributions to the development of the state.

But Oni said giving out brand new SUVs was done at a wrong time, especially when civil servants and pensioners in Ekiti were being owed months of salaries and benefits.

He said: “Although Fayose meant well with the gift, but the question is: why does he have to wait till this time before giving out the cars?

“The former governors are entitled to it. It is their right and privilege; not only the car but even residential houses, even at the Federal Capital. Why then does he have to wait till when he has less than a year to leave the office before recognising them?

“The timing to giving out a jeep of about N52 million at the time state local government workers and pensioners are being owed for several months is what we quarrel with, and not the gift.”