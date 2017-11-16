- Advertisement -

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) has called on political parties in the state to allow for peace in the Saturday’s local government election.

Election will hold in all the 16 local government areas and the 193 wards in Kwara state this Saturday.

Representatives of political parties signed a peace agreement before the election security inter-agency consultative committee at the office of electoral umpire.

They promised to give peace a chance during the polls but called on KWASIEC to be fair to all.

The state commissioner of police, Lawan Ado, promised adequate security just as the KWASIEC Chairman, Uthman Ajidagba, promised a level playing ground for all political parties.

In the meantime, the Kwara state executive council has called on residents of the state to come out enmass to vote for candidates of their choice on Saturday.