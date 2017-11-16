- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday, said that 2,158, 171 voters are expected to participate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

The electoral body also assured that all political parties and their candidates would be given equal treatment.

According to the commission, Anambra State was in the verge of making history in Nigeria as the first state to field candidates in 37 political parties in a gubernatorial election.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the Anambra State governorship election, held at the Women Development Centre, Awka, the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said it was the first time in the history of the state that 2,158, 171 people collected their PVCs and were ready to vote in an election.

According to the INEC boss, “even though the gubernatorial election holding on Saturday would be combined with a state assembly by-election, all political parties and their candidates would be given equal status.

“The decision on who becomes the next governor of Anambra State rest with the people of the state,” Yakubu said adding, “We shall uphold their choice without favour or ill will.”

“INEC is neither for nor against any political party or candidate. INEC have no candidate in this election.

“Let me further reiterates that this election in Anambra State is unique in many respect. With 37 political parties fielding candidates, this is the first governorship election with the largest number of political parties in the history of Nigeria.”

“Secondly, with 2,158, 171 voters, it is the election with the largest number of voters (and number of PVCs collected) in the history of Anambra State,” Yakubu added.