The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has assured him that the Anambra Election set to hold on Saturday, November 18, will be free and fair.

Nwodo, who said this in Enugu on Wednesday, and further added that Ohanaeze has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an observer status.

“I have made representations to the President who has assured me that the elections will be free and fair.

“Ohaneze notes with satisfaction the resolve of the people of Anambra State and all the political parties in Anambra state to turn out for the elections. Not to do so would be a disservice to Anambra State and Ndigbo,” he said.