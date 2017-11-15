- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has affirmed that northern Nigeria should be allowed to remain in power till 2023.

According to the party, even if Buhari refuses to run for second term, the region must be allowed to complete its eight years tenure.

Comrade Benedict Godson, APC publicity secretary in the state, while addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, said the region was strongly behind the Buhari-led government.

He said, “APC in the state is in support of President Buhari administration and appreciates his love for the South East and what he is doing and nobody from Abia including Kalu wants to contest for the presidency in 2019. Even if Buhari would not want to re-contest, it is our belief that the North should be allowed to complete her tenure.

“They’ve seen the growth of the party in the state in the past one year and they believe they can slow down the movement by bringing down our leaders, but they have failed as nothing will stop APC from taking over power in the state come 2019.”

Speaking further, Godson said those pasting Kalu’s posters in different parts of the country were hell bent on causing disaffection between President Muhammadu Buhari and Kalu.

According to Godson, “Kalu has said it in unequivocal term that he has ambition in 2019, but definitely not the presidency and that is why the APC in the state is seeing the pasting of the former governor’s posters in different parts of the state as the handiwork of some PDP members in Abia.

He continued, “Those pasting Kalu’s posters in parts of the state to cause disaffection between President Buhari and the former governor should know there game plan was dead on arrival. It may have worked for them when PDP was in power at the federal level by which time the Pull-Kalu-Down syndrome at all costs through bare-faced lies and gossips to the presidency held sway.”