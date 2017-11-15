- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday told the two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State chapter to go and reconcile their differences.

President Buhari who met with the two factions at the Presidential Lodge, Abakaliki, during his two-day working visit to the state told the two groups to work together if they should take over power in 2019 from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

But one of the factions led by Chinedu Ibah, a former Special Adviser to former Governor Martin Elechi said that there was nothing like reconciliation during the meeting.

He also told the state Governor, Dave Umahi, to cross over to the APC because of his relationship with the President, stressing that the stage will benefit more from the relationship.