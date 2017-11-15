- Advertisement -

Former Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, says women will vote massively for Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra during the gubernatorial election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Nov. 18 for governorship election in the state.

Okeke, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Investment inflow, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday that Obiano`s administration had carried women along since inception.

“The state government has been supportive of women and given them a sense of belonging. Women are the bedrock of the government`s agricultural programme.

“Agriculture has created employment and wealth for the women and they have every reason to give the governor massive support on the day of the election,” she said.

- Advertisement -

According to Okeke, the governor`s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, has also been supportive and championing women-oriented programmes.

“The governor`s wife has ensured that women are carried along and play leading role in the state.

“Women are proud to be associated with the governor and will vote for him,” she said.

The former envoy urged women to come out on election day to cast their ballot for Obiano.

“We believe that a second term for the governor will create more employment and wealth for women, youths and the people in general.

“Obiano deserves re-election to continue the good work he is doing in Anambra state. We are very optimistic about his victory,” she said.