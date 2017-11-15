- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on people of Anambra State to turn out enmase on Saturday, to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye as next governor of the state.

President Buhari gave the charge in Awka while speaking at the grand finale of the party’s campaign in Awka, the state capital.

The President used the occasion to reiterate his resolve to invest heavily on infrastructure in the South East region as captured in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly.

“We have not lost sight of our campaign promises of security because without security there can be no development.

Also we have addressed the issue of economy. We prayed hard and God answered our prayers,” he said.