President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night, in Abakikili, the Ebonyi State capital, explained that many appointments in his administration were done purely on merit and proven track records.

Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour, Buhari said that he always considered what was best for the country in taking such decisions.

‘‘Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

‘‘I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team,’’ he said.

The President commended Gov. David Umahi for his development strides in the State, saying ‘‘the absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.’’

He expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country.

Buhari described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.

‘‘We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in charge of the country in the future fear God,’’ he said.