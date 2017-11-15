- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shunned the signing of a peace accord between political parties participating in local council election in Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 17 political parties signed the peace accord on Tuesday.

The peace accord was initiated by the Security Consultative Committee for the 2017 Local Government election in Kwara, headed by the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Lawan Ado.

The newly elected Chairman of PDP in Kwara, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, told NAN on Wednesday that the event coincided with the party’s congress.

- Advertisement -

Oyedepo, however, expressed the readiness of the party to fully participate in the election.

The commissioner of police said majority of the political parties had signed the peace accord, adding that the absence of the PDP would not vitiate the peace accord.

Ado expressed the readiness of the command to ensure that the election was peaceful in all the 193 wards in the state.

NAN reports that the local government council elections in Kwara is slated for Nov.18.