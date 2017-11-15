- Advertisement -

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 18, Mr. Oseloka H. Obaze, has restated his total commitment to peaceful elections, saying that the forthcoming election is not a do-or-die affair.

Speaking at the headquarters of his campaign organisation in Awka, Obaze said the whole society would suffer if democratic processes were allowed to degenerate into violence. “I need your votes so that we can embark on the process of rebuilding Anambra State. Anambra State deserves better. Presently, it is badly broken, we need to fix it. I ask you to go and cast your votes for PDP. While you do that, I ask you also to do so peacefully. No hate speeches, no mud slinging, and no violence. It does not augur well for us to engage in any form of violence. Democracy is a peaceful process, not a do or die affair. Come November 18, go out there and cast your votes for me. And please, do so peacefully.”

Obaze made a similar commitment at the sidelines of one of his campaign rallies.

Speaking to journalists after the rally, the PDP candidate said, “This is a democratic process and I am totally committed to playing the game by the rules. I have also committed myself to honouring the results of the election.”