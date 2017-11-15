- Advertisement -

Less than four days to the Anambra State governorship election, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has raised the alarm that his life is in danger.

He stated this yesterday that he had been stripped of all his security aides.

As a result of this development Governor Obiano said he was no longer comfortable contesting the November 18 governorship poll in the state.

He said the withdrawal of his security details was ominous, as it had exposed his life to eminent threat.

Obiano stated this in Awka during an election stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He described the act as unacceptable and dangerous.

He demanded for the return of his security details in order not to constitute further threats capable of overheating the polity, adding that he would fight back if nothing is done about it.

“I want my security details returned immediately because I am going to start a fight from there. I am the governor of Anambra State and all the paraphernalia of my office must be there.

“This is unacceptable and a sign of what will happen. Those behind this would be disappointed because we are very ready for this election.”

According to the governor, he had wanted to speak with the Inspector General of Police who was scheduled to be on the occasion, but said he had to voice it out at the event since he was not aware when IGP would come.

The governor had earlier complained of not being accorded recognition by the moderator of the function when he worked in, despite several insistence.

In his reaction, the national chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the event was a stakeholders’ meeting, and as such no candidate would be accorded any special treatment regardless of his position.

He said the commission insisted on equal treatment of all candidates in the election and should not only have equal standing, but must be respected.

Speaking later, the Inspector General of Police, Idris Mohammed, said the police decided to withdraw the policemen attached to politicians because of previous experiences where such cops worked for their “ master”.

He said movement would be restricted on the election day, assuring that the state would be adequately policed.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, had been asked to step down to ensure neutrality, while another commissioner who had no affinity with the state would takeover.