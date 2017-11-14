- Advertisement -

The Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, has accused Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, of creating crisis in the South-west zone of the party because of his 2019 presidential ambition.

Kashamu, in a statement, Monday, in Abuja, outrightly accused Makarfi of illegally altering duly elected state executives in the zone.

He said “The activities of Sen. Makarfi have been everything to the contrary. He had been going about not even as an elected national chairman with full tenure but much more ridiculously like a sole administrator with timeless tenure under the disguise of solving one problem or the other.”

He added that Makarfi has allowed his presidential ambition to blindfold him, adding that he “has disorganised the south-west PDP for selfish manipulations with his cohorts, chief amongst whom is the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose.

“As if the disorganisation of the South-west structures is not enough; Makarfi has clandestinely abdicated the leadership role of ensuring an acceptable micro-zoning, he left the national chairmanship hitherto conceded to the south-west for a free-for-all among the three southern zones.

“It is indeed, funny that Makarfi that has evidently shown lack of requisite capacity to be the National Chairman is dreaming of becoming the President of Nigeria. He is a bundle of betrayal even worse than Senator Ali Modu Sheriff,” he said.