- Advertisement -

Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra, says his security aides have been withdrawn, a few days to the state’s governorship election.

Speaking on Tuesday at an election stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obiano said he wants his security details returned “immediately”.

Obiano said the withdrawal is a sign of what will come in the coming days.

“I want my security details returned immediately because I am going to start a fight from there,” he said.

“I am the governor of Anambra state and all the paraphernalia of my office must be there.

- Advertisement -

“This is unacceptable and a sign of what will happen. Those behind this would be disappointed because we are very ready for the election.”

The state’s governorship election is scheduled to hold on November 18.

Already, there is mild tension over the election after the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) asked the citizens to boycott the excercise.

The police have, however, assured the citizens of their safety, saying they will protect and secure them.

Efforts to get the police to confirm the governor’s claims were unsuccessful as Nkiruka Nwode, spokesman of the state police command, did not reply to calls or messages sent to her.