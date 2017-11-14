- Advertisement -

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has said that his desire to lead the party is because of the party’s legitimate desire to regain power at the federal level in 2019.

Secondus is one of the front runners for the office of the national chairman of the party at its national convention slated for Dec. 9 in Abuja.

Secondus said in a statement from his Media office in Abuja on Tuesday, that the PDP is in a hurry to return to power in 2019 and could not allow learners of political party rudiments at this time.

The statement was signed by the Media Director, Mr. Ike Abonyi.

Secondus said, “The party after suffering all the distractions from the (Senator Ali Modu) Sheriff’s unfortunate interventions, is anxious to hit the ground running to cover lost grounds and launch the party to winning ways once again.

“Secondus’ experience and disarming human relations are the most potent ingredients for him now because of the urgent harmonious environment the party would need immediately after the convention to confront the challenges ahead.”

Abonyi said that as a committed loyal party man who had held virtually all critical positions in the party at various levels of the party structure, Secondus stood out and that he was well-equipped more than anybody in the race at this time to take the party back to power.