Former Chief Whip of the senate and the Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) contact Committee, Senator Rowland Owie, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as clueless and the worst since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914.

Owie who alleged that the nation’s budget has not been implement up to 20 per cent since the coming of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in 2015, asserted that rather than pursue programmes that will unite and prosper the nation, the APC led government has been involved “in frivolous, banning IPOB which is not a terrorist organization while arming and backing Fulani herdsmen who kill innocent Nigerians every day”.

Senator Owie who declared that nothing will come out of the 2018 budget recently sent to the National Assembly by President Buhari said the government is that of “deceit and propaganda but the only thing is that Nigerians must unite and kick them out in 2019”.

According to him, “It is unfortunate that Nigeria is being governed by the worst clueless government since after Independence. Since the inception of this government in 2015, no budget has been implemented up to 20percent. The 2018 budget is just on paper and nothing positive will happen. The country is now the home of kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen, armed robbers etc at alarming rate.

“Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, Nigerians have not heard or seen the level of atrocities being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen as Nigerians see today. They kill and maim innocent Nigerians daily and President Buhari has remained silent. Instead of proscribing the herdsmen he took on IPOB.

“What a double standard? Fight against Corruption which was PMB selling point has turned out to be” EMBRACE CORRUPTION” I urge all Nigerians of goodwill to get ready to show this government the way out in 2019 by The Grace of God,” he declared.