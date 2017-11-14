- Advertisement -

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 Presidential election, a group, Stronger North East for a Greater Nigeria (SNEFAGN), have urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group said PDP remained the only platform Atiku could ride on to actualize his dream of taking Nigeria out of the woods.

In a communique released at the end of its meeting chaired by Ambassador Umar Elgash, and held in Maiduguri at the weekend, SNEFAGN lamented that the fortunes of the PDP nosedived the minute Atiku led a group of unsatisfied party stalwarts out of the PDP’s convention ground in 2014.

The group stressed the return of Atiku to the PDP as he remains a founding father of the party.

It also noted that Atiku had what it takes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, if he had secured the PDP presidential ticket.

“Among all those who have been contesting for Nigeria’s presidency, Atiku is the most prepared with clear vision of how to make the country great,” the communique read.

The group further called on the PDP’s reconciliatory committee to do everything possible to return Atiku to the party.