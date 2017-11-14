- Advertisement -

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Benue State, Mrs Helen Ode, and two former aides of the state governor and their supporters defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

However, state chairman of APC, Mr. Abba Yaro, in a swift reaction, described the defectors as a group of irrelevant people, whose action will not negatively impact the success of his party in 2019.

The defectors were former Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Benue South, Mr. Anthony Ada; former Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters and one time caretaker chairman, Mr. Chris Idu, Robert Obetta, among others.

They were received by the state PDP Chairman, Mr. John Ngbede, and former Minister of Interior, Mr. Abba Moro.