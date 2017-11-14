- Advertisement -

Osita Chidoka, a former Aviation Minister and United Progressive Party, UPP, candidate in the Saturday’s Anambra governorship election has warned the state Governor, Willie Obiano, against influencing civil servants in the state on who to vote.

Chidoka disclosed that his party was working closely with union leaders in the state to ensure that civil servants in the state were protected.

He made this known in a statement by his campaign office, The Osita Chidoka Campaign Organisation.

The former Minister said the alleged act was a manifestation of the fear of defeat on the part of Obiano and his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The statement reads: ‘’While we know that the Obiano administration and APGA have been in morbid fear of the popularity and overwhelming public endorsement of our candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka and our great party, the United Progressive Party, UPP. In their nervousness, they are seeking to drag down innocent civil servants for rejecting them.

‘’However, while we salute the courage of the workers for mounting a stiff resistance and exposing this threat, the Osita Chidoka Campaign Organisation will leave nothing to chance in protecting our civil servants, especially knowing they are dealing with very vicious elements.

‘’In this regard, this organisation has again assembled a team of lawyers to take up pro bono, any act of harassment, suspension, unwarranted transfer, query, delayed salaries, denial of promotion or any unjustified action against any civil servant before, during and after the elections.

‘’We are already working with senior labour leaders in the state to ensure that all workers at all levels are protected. We have the list of all workers and their designations and we are set to resist, with full force, and to any length, any infraction against any of them.’’