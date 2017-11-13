- Advertisement -

Kabiru Rijau, an APC Chieftain in Niger, on Monday cautioned politicians to always guard their utterances in the national interest.

Rijau told newsmen in Minna that “we must be seen promoting love and political tolerance among our followers, instead of saying things that would heat up the polity”.

He said that peaceful atmosphere was required in providing dividend of democracy.

He also advised the opposition to play responsible politics.

“We must educate our supporters that politics, especially seeking elective office, must not to be seen as a do or die affair,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to rally round the effort of the current administration by exposing those criminal element in the society.

He said that “together we can make Nigeria a better place for the present and future generation.

“All of us as Nigerians should support Buhari to succeed in implementing people-oriented policies that would enhance the well being of Nigerians”.