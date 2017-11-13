- Advertisement -

A former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South-West, Chief Ishola Filani, has warned that the December 9 National Convention would either make or mar the future of the party.

He urged stakeholders to ensure a candidate from the South-West emerged as the National Chairman of the party for the first time to avoid the death of the party in the zone.

Filani spoke on Monday in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the Ambassador Dare Bejide Campaign Organisation office along Ikere Ekiti road.

Bejide – a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada – is a PDP governorship aspirant.

Stating that the national chairmanship position had been zoned to the South-West in the May 2016 National Convention, Filani wondered why some interest groups were working against the agreement by supporting South-South’s candidacy.

- Advertisement -

He said, “PDP national chairmanship has not been occupied by the South-West while every other geopolitical zone have occupied it.

“We discover of late that our brothers in the South-South said they want to contest the national chairmanship. We want to appeal to our brothers that the South-West will support the South-East to grab the vice presidency zoned to the South.

“God will forbid a situation in which our (national) chairman, after being elected at the convention will be having an EFCC case hanging on his neck for him not to be sent back to jail.”

Also at the event, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, urged party leaders and members to support the South-West to produce the next PDP National Chairman.