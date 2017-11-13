- Advertisement -

No fewer than 11,000 applicants have applied for the over 3,000 ad-hoc vacancies for the local government council elections in Kwara slated for Nov.18.

Dr AbdulRahman Ajidagba, the chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Ajidagba said that the applicants had undergone training and written test to justify their capabilities for the exercise.

- Advertisement -

He said the documents of the successful ones among the applicants were currently being sorted out at the commission’s office in Ilorin.

The chairman said the commission would soon release the names of successful candidates that it would engage.

Ajidagba said the commission had put necessary machinery in place that would enhance its conduct of credible, fair, reliable and acceptable elections.