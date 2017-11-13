- Advertisement -

Former acting governor of Cross River State, Hon Larry Odey, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Until his defection, Hon Odey was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon Odey who defected with a onetime PDP state deputy chairman, Barrister Fidel Egoro, and their supporters, was received by the State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Ochala.

Receiving the defectors into APC at Government Primary School, Okuku, Yala Local Government Area in Cross River state, the State acting Chairman of APC, Mr. John Ochala alongside the APC Board of Trustee (BoT) and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant, Mr. Wabilly Nyiam, serving Senator John Owan Enoh, APC South-South zonal Organising Secretary, Mr. Paul Obi, Honourable Paul Adah and other APC chieftains welcomed the defectors into the Party.

The BoT member, Wabilly Nyiam, asked the new entrants to adhere to every letter of the APC constitution as this is the practice that has made the APC different and enviable for others to join.

The BoT member cautioned the new members that, “We cannot sacrifice the constitution for any member, but we can lose any member to protect the constitution.”

Senator Owan Enoh said, “We cannot afford to have Governor Ayade beyond 2019 in the government house; for that, everyone should get registered and prepare to vote the governor out of office in the next election.”