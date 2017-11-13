- Advertisement -

Mr Harry Udu, the Head of Civil Service in Anambra, has described the level of awareness among workers on the forthcoming governorship election in the state as high.

Udu told newsmen in Awka on Monday that workers would fully participate in the election.

He said the two work-free days that the government declared during the Continuous Voter Registration enabled civil servants to register for the election.

Udu said there was no truth in the allegations that the state government was forcing workers to participate in the election.

He said the work-free day declared on Friday, Nov. 17, was to enable workers to relocate to places that they would vote on the Election Day.

He allayed fears of voter apathy as the workers had been duly enlightened on the need to exercise their rights.

“Public servants make up the bulk of the most enlightened group in any society and that is why it is important to make them appreciate the need for them to participate in elections.

- Advertisement -

“The work-free days we declared was to make our people, not only aware of the election but also have the capacity to vote.

“We have been able to increase voter awareness among the civil servants and as against the expectations, public servants will vote en masse in this election,’’ Udu said.

He said that the working conditions under Gov. Willie Obiano had been so good that he had not channelled his energy to managing industrial crisis.

Udu listed the prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, massive recruitment and manpower training as a reflection of the good condition of workers in Anambra.

He advised workers to consider these factors in making their voting choice.

Udu said although salary and wage payment was obligatory and Biblical, it must be celebrated in a clime where some states were owing workers for many months.