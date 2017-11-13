- Advertisement -

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Chidi Okolo, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for ensuring that local government elections was conducted in the state.

Okolo, who spoke to newsmen, in Enugu, at the weekend, said that Governor Ugwuanyi had done well by allowing the administration of local government to return to elected council executives.

He, therefore, commended the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) and the people of Enugu State for the successful conduct of the local government election held on November 4.

The ENSIEC had declared the PDP winner in the chairmanship positions of the 17 local government areas of the state and 158 of the councillorship slots out of 160.

The landslide victory recorded by the PDP in the council poll, the PDP stalwart said was a clear demonstration of the massive support Enugu voters have for their party.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state not to relent in their unflinching support for the party and the governor, Chief Ugwuanyi.

He said that he was happy the council election was free, fair and acceptable to everyone in the state, saying that the trend of credible election in the state has not changed, adding that “in Enugu, we play politics without bitterness.”

He also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the award conferred on him by Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria as the most efficient governor of the year for his “efficient utilisation of public fund, infrastructural development, welfare of civil servants and promotion of commerce in the state.”

On the forthcoming national convention of the PDP slated to hold on December 9, Chief Okolo called on members of the party to learn from the recent crisis in the party by carefully avoiding the imposition of candidates under any guise.

He advised that delegates should be allowed to vote for the candidates of their choice.