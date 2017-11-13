- Advertisement -

A group within the Southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oduduwa PDP United Front, has accused Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of working against interest of the Yoruba to clinch the PDP national chairmanship.

In a statement by the groups Chairman, Chief Babatunde Adesanya, he said: “When, early this year, he (Fayose) went to town with all colour and noise announcing himself a presidential aspirant, despite the fact that the position had been zoned to the North, many laughed at his action.

- Advertisement -

“But not so. Fayose obviously harbours some grim delusions of granduer. He wants to be Vice President.

“He has now openly declared that he does not want the Chairmanship position to be zoned to the Southwest.”

The group further added: “Fayose should now that he is positioning himself in perpetual historic damnation and utter perfidy, should he conspire against his own people and snatch chairmanship position from us.”

The group however urged Fayose to drop his shenanigans and align with the sons ans daughters of Oduduwa.