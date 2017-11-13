- Advertisement -

Not more than three hundred members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibiono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors were received at the APC’s office in Oko Ita, headquarters of Ibiono Ibom local council.

The decampee in their statement, pledged to work for APC’s victory in the local government and 2019 elections.

A former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ignatius Edet, said the APC was certain to win in 2019.

“There will be nothing like PDP in Akwa Ibom State in 2019,” he said.

Edet also assured the defectors of proper accomodation in the APC.