- Advertisement -

Former All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national Chairman, Chief Victor Umeh, has warned immediate past governor of the state, Peter Obi, to desist from his constant verbal attacks on his predecessor, Willie Obiano.

Umeh said Obi was only sent to poison the heart of electorates in the state against voting for the incumbent, whom he said had done ‘excellently well.’

Obi had vowed to work against Obiano’s second term owing to his non-performance as a governor.

Speaking with newsmen in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the APGA chieftain insisted that Obi was not qualified to judge the performance of Obiano.

Umeh said, “It is not for Peter Obi to asses Governor Obiano. If you have followed his ranting in the media that Obiano is not doing well, the Anambra people do not believe him because our people have seen clear demonstration of good governance by Obiano. It is only the people of Anambra State that can asses Obiano.

- Advertisement -

“Again, Obiano stands out more than the other candidates on this issue of zoning. Apart from the fact that he is doing very well as the governor, he is the only one that can constitutionally guarantee quicker transfer of power to Anambra South Senatorial zone because if he completes his second tenure, the North has completed its own eight years; so power will automatically be transferred to the South.

“It is not within the power of Obi to judge Obiano; we the people of Anambra State will assess him. And comparatively Peter Obi in his first tenure in office was a failed governor. He did nothing; and that was why his re-election was very difficult and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu had to cry round the state to say, ‘do me this as my last wish, vote for Peter Obi for a second tenure.’”