The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a probe into Saturday’s bloody clash between the security details of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and those of Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The clash had seen a security detail of Wike pointing a gun at Amaechi, with some of the security men, including a senior police officer, injured.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that a probe had been launched into the incident and the involvement of policemen.

Omoni, a Deputy superintendent of Police, however, did not give further details.

Both Wike and Amaechi had claimed it was an attempt at assassinating them.