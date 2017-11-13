- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been told by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that the only way he can realize his presidential ambition in 2019 is by joining the Peoples Democratic Party.

Jonathan, a founding member of the PDP, said this in an interview with Ovation magazine.

He said Abubakar’s ambition can never be realized in his present political party, the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “He (Atiku) can’t get the APC ticket.

“If Atiku gets our party (PDP) ticket, he would compete well.”

Jonathan equally had another advice for Abubakar in the interview with Ovation, which is published by Otunba Dele Momodu: He must make peace with his boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Jonathan said: “He’s always a passionate politician.

“But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses.

“We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your own peril.

“OBJ has the magic wand, respected at home and abroad.”