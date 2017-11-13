- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force said it would deploy additional 26, 000 personnel for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Idris Ibrahim, on Nov. 3 at the Also Villa, announced the deployment of 21,000 personnel for the election.

A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said that the personnel would comprised police special forces, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

Others are: Anti Bomb Squad, Marine Police, Force Armament Unit, FCIID, Mounted Troops, Dogs Section, Police Gun Boats and the Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).

He said that 303 police patrol vehicles were among vehicles deployed for the operations to cover the entire state including the riverine areas.

Moshood said that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations had also been deployed to the state and would be assisted an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

He said that three commissioners of police would be in charge of each senatorial district, to coordinate the security operations and deployment of security personnel throughout the election.

The spokesman said that police personnel deployed for the election were under strict instruction to be polite and civil in discharging their duties.

He said that there would be no vehicular movement in and out of the the state during the election from midnight on Nov. 17 till after the voting period on the day of the election.

Moshood warned the outlawed IPOB and its members, to steer clear of the state as the police would not hesitate to use all legal means to checkmate them.

He advised political parties, their leadership and traditional rulers to prevail on their supporters to be law abiding during and after the election.

Moshood also warned public office holders, politicians and other VIPs that they would not be allowed to go to the polling unit with their security details among others.