Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government is using the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to cause crises in Rivers State through contrived judgments and pronouncements.

The governor said that the Court of Appeal President has used her position to set up a Special Panel for the purpose of dissolving Local Government Councils in Rivers State and enthroning APC members sacked by the Federal High Court as Council Chairpersons.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt on Sunday to mark the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Governor Wike said that he resolved to bring the ugly actions at the Court of Appeal to the attention of Nigerians, law professionals and the political community for them to take the necessary steps.

He said: “The President, Court of Appeal is being used to cause crisis in Rivers State. When you see that something is going bad, you let your people know. That is what I am doing.

“Despite the fact that the appeal on the Local Government matter has been scheduled for February 2018 at the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal at its last sitting resolved to respect that position, the President Of the Court of Appeal has set up a Special Panel for the matter.”

The governor said that the aim is create an atmosphere of conflict in Rivers State, so that the APC Federal Government would use security agencies against the people.

According to the Rivers State Governor, the Court of Appeal President has consistently used Justice Gumel and a few selected justices to carry out an illegal agenda against the state.

He pointed out that the same set of judges were used by the President, Court of Appeal to nullify all the National and State Assembly elections in Rivers State, despite the provisions of the law. He said of the 36 states, only Rivers State suffered that fate.

“We will not accept anything that is contrary to the law. We will put up a petition to the relevant authorities to protest the actions of the President of the Court of Appeal”, Governor Wike said.

He explained that the APC Federal Government has alerted the security forces to assist the APC forcibly take over the local government council secretariats when the pro-APC Appeal Court judgment is delivered, despite the fact that there is right of Appeal because it is a pre-election matter.

On the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award” by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA), Governor Wike said that the Former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, worked for the APC Federal Government to scuttle the honour.

“The government of Nigeria fought to stop us, but God said it is an honour he has signed and there is nothing anybody can do. I dedicate the honour to the people of Rivers State,” he said.

On the attack on his convoy on Saturday, Governor Wike said the people of Rivers State should not be surprised at the level of desperation by the Minister of Transportation, noting that they should expect worst actions by the APC in the future.

The thanksgiving service witnessed celebration, praise and prayers for the development of Rivers State.

Leaders of Rivers State, women and youths attended the programme.