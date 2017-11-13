- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can realize his presidential ambition in 2019, former President Goodluck Jonathan has said.

He however hastened to add that Atiku must make peace with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Jonathan, in an interview with Ovation Magazine, published by Dele Momodu, also posited that Atiku’s ambition can only be realized in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former President referred to Obasanjo as “the boss of all bosses”, insisting Atiku must reach out to him.



“He (Atiku) can’t get the APC ticket.

“If Atiku gets our party (PDP) ticket, he would compete well.

“He’s always a passionate politician.

“But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses.

“We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your own peril.

“OBJ has the magic wand, respected at home and abroad,” Jonathan told the magazine.