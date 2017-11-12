- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has set up four committees to woo back members that defected from the fold.

The committees, according to the party’s state chairman, Hassan Hyat, will also mobilise new members into the fold.

Hyat told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos that each senatorial district had a committee saddled with bringing back former members, while a central committee was wooing members from other political folds.

He said: “One of the senatorial district committees has turned in its report, while reports from the three other committees are still being awaited.”

According to him, many top PDP chieftains, who left the party in the last few years, have returned to rebuild the house they left.

Hyat said: “Among the returnees are former commissioners, legislators and local government chairmen; we have left the door open and many others are still coming in.”

Hyat said that he was surprised at the quality and quantity of people rushing into the PDP in Kaduna State.

He said: “There is general dissatisfaction at the `other side’. The returnees said that they were deceived into abandoning a house they built and have promised to join hands with us to build it back to reckoning.”

He said that the party was ready to forgive “members that created crises and left”, saying that the PDP would give equal opportunities to returning members, new ones and those that had remained faithful over time.

Hyat said: “We have not promised anyone anything. There is no automatic ticket for anyone, whether new or old.

“We have promised that there will be no impunity or imposition. What that means is that everyone interested in anything would have to fight for it and get it on merit.”

Hyat said that the PDP was also wary of moles that were being planted to cause confusion and frustrate its rejuvenation to greatness.

He said: “Clearly, the PDP is getting more popular by the day and should normally attract those with evil intention, but we are being careful to identify such persons and know how to relate with them.”

On the party’s National Convention slated for December 8, Hyat said that the intensive competition for party offices was an indication of the rising popularity of PDP in the country.

He said: “We are moving through a developmental phase; it is a sign of strength. It means that the PDP belongs to everyone and offers equal opportunities to its members. It means that we are waxing stronger.”

Hyat said that the PDP had a good chance of making inroads in the 2019 elections because Nigerians had tasted another political party in power, and could now compare.

He said: “We lost power to the APC in 2015, but many Nigerians have compared the two political groups and appear convinced that PDP did a good job. So, there is hope that we could be given another chance.”

He said that Kaduna State witnessed massive developments in the eight years Senator Ahmed Makarfi served as governor.

Hyat added: “Makarfi constructed many roads, bridges and houses. He also created new traditional councils based on demands, and sank boreholes to improve the living standards of villagers.”