Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as the “boss of bosses”, saying any politician who ignores the elder statesman does so at his own peril.

Jonathan said this while speaking with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, on the 2019 election.

The immediate past president said the chances of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were bright in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but that he would need the endorsement of Obasanjo.

“He (Atiku) can’t get the APC ticket. If Atiku gets our party ticket, he would compete well,” Jonathan reportedly said.

“He’s always a passionate politician. But he would have to reach out to our boss, Baba OBJ, the boss of all bosses.

“We’ve all learnt at different times that you ignore OBJ at your own peril. OBJ has the magic wand, respected at home and abroad.”

Obasanjo played a major role in the political career of Jonathan. He had influenced Jonathan’s choice as the running mate of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan, who rose to the number one position after the death of Yar’Adua, fell out with Obasanjo in 2013.

Obasanjo wrote an open letter to him. The situation got worse when the elder statesman refused to endorse the re-election bid of the Ijaw leader.

He was critical of Jonathan during the electioneering period, accusing him of plotting to win the election by hook or crook.

But Jonathan fired back by making a veiled reference to Obasanjo. He said some elders were behaving like motor park touts.

Both men reconciled in January when Jonathan paid a surprise visit to Ibogun, the hometown of Obasanjo.

That has not stopped Obasanjo from attacking one of his successors but the octogenarian has reduced his criticisms.