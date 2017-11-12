- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned what it said was an assassination attempt on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Chinwe Nnorom, Head, Publicity Division of the party on behalf of Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, it said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, should be held responsible if anything befalls the governor.

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the minister to order or it would be taken that he is in full support of the harassment the governor is being subjected to.

The leading opposition party called for the removal of the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Akin Fakorede, who it alleged is ever ready to lead any onslaught against Wike.

A statement by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, had alleged that members of SARS led by Fakorede and attached to Amaechi’s convoy had knocked down the outrider in the governor’s convoy at Nwanja junction, Trans Amadi road when the governor was inspecting ongoing road construction work in the area.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assassination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The Convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. These constant harrasement and attempt on the Life of Governor Wike is an open invitation to anarchy and another plan of the APC to ignite crisis against Rivers State.

“The public is aware that the Minister of Transport has been making attempts on the Life of Governor Wike, and in all of the attempts, the Commander of SARS in Rivers State, Mr. Fakorede is ever ready to lead the ill-advised onslaught.

“Again, we condemn this attack in very strong terms and call on President Buhari to order the immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of Rivers State. Any delay in effecting this change will be taken that President Buhari is fully in charge of these ugly activities in the State.

“We are also calling on the International Community to take note of these chain of activity that are carefully planned by the Ruling APC and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible. ‘A stich in time saves nine.’”