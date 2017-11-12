- Advertisement -

The Special Adviser to the Ebonyi State Governor on Capital Territory, Hon. Stanley Okoro, has described the Governor David Umahi-led administration in the state as pro-people, adding that the accomplishments of the state government thus far are remarkable and worthy of emulation.

According to Okoro, despite the slim resources of the state, Umahi has executed projects across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The grassroots politician made these remarks on Saturday at a parley with elders and the youth of Edda community.

He said: “The government of Ebonyi State under the dynamic leadership of Governor David Umahi will continue to uplift lives.

“When the present administration came on board, the governor conducted needs assessment across the state and developed his action plan based on his findings.

- Advertisement -

“If you go round all the local governments in the state, you will see development in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, women and youth empowerment.

“Honestly, without the support of the citizenry, the government would not have achieved so much and as such, we are appreciative of your co-operation.

“In a few days, the President will join us in Ebonyi State to commission some landmark projects of the Governor Umahi-led government.

“The presidential visit is a testament to the good work of the governor”.

Okoro, while appealing to Ebonyians to sustain their support for the Governor, cautioned the youth against violence, thuggery and other social vices.